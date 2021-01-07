Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Bucket front seats ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Sliding Rear Doors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Easy-clean floor mats Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 75 L Fuel Tank Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints Black Front Windshield Trim Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Radio: 130 17 Wheel Covers Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Crystal Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust GVWR: 2744 kgs (6050 lbs) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player and Clock Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

