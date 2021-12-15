2017 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8055898

8055898 Stock #: P2290

P2290 VIN: 3C4PDDFG5HT535385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,662 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rack DEEP TINTED GLASS Black grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Bright dual exhaust tips Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Dodge Performance Body Colour Fascias Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Trip Computer Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Park-Sense rear park assist system 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Illuminated Front Cupholder Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Tip Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1541# Maximum Payload Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 368w Regular Amplifier Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity Streaming Audio Additional Features Leather-Faced Bucket Seats GVWR: 2540 kgs (5600 lbs) Wheels: 19 x 7 Aluminum 7 Alpine Speakers Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar 40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System DVD-Audio and External Memory Control Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring NO LONGER AVAILBLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of December 8 2016. Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

