2017 Dodge Journey

73,662 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

GT

GT

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,662KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8055898
  • Stock #: P2290
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG5HT535385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Dodge Journey GT redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This Dodge Journey GT comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Journey GT is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Dodge Journey GT is a perfect addition to any home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Bright dual exhaust tips
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Dodge Performance Body Colour Fascias
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Tip Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1541# Maximum Payload
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Full-Time All-Wheel
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
368w Regular Amplifier
Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity
Streaming Audio
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
GVWR: 2540 kgs (5600 lbs)
Wheels: 19 x 7 Aluminum
7 Alpine Speakers
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring NO LONGER AVAILBLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of December 8 2016.
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

