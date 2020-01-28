Menu
2017 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR - SUPER CREW CAB 5.0L V8 STANDARD BOX

2017 Ford F-150

XLT/XTR - SUPER CREW CAB 5.0L V8 STANDARD BOX

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale Price

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4616286
  • Stock #: P26592
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF2HKE01668
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
6

Navigation, Boxliner, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, Remote Start, Bluetooth, LCD Touchscreen, Receiver Hitch, Tonneau Cover, Back-Up Camera and much much more...  

This unit WAS $32,995 and is NOW $31,888 on sale until February 29th, 2020. Limited Time Offer! 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26592

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Power rear sliding window
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Bed Liner
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Trailer Brake
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • hitch receiver
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • 4G/LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

