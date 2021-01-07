2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4-wheel drive

Cloth Seat Trim

Door handles Black

Door locks power

Alternator 150 amps

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Cruise control steering wheel-mounted

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel

CornerStep rear bumper

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Glass solar absorbing tinted

Mirrors outside manual Black

Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper

Floor covering graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)

6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and Included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7 diagonal colour touch screen display radio with IntelliLink.)

Active aero shutters

Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Cooling external engine oil cooler

Bumper front chrome lower

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft of tor...

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.) (Included with (SXL) Elevation Edi...

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Grille surround chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)

Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regula...

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar.

Seat rear full-width folding bench 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab model.)

Transfer case with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)