2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Driven by many, but adored by more, the GMC Sierra 1500 is a perfect addition to any home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/12/06
Vehicle Features
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
4-wheel drive
Cloth Seat Trim
Door handles Black
Door locks power
Alternator 150 amps
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control steering wheel-mounted
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel
CornerStep rear bumper
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Glass solar absorbing tinted
Mirrors outside manual Black
Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper
Floor covering graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Driver Information Centre 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and Included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7 diagonal colour touch screen display radio with IntelliLink.)
Active aero shutters
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Cooling external engine oil cooler
Bumper front chrome lower
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft of tor...
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.) (Included with (SXL) Elevation Edi...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Grille surround chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regula...
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar.