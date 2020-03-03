Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4724112
  2. 4724112
  3. 4724112
  4. 4724112
  5. 4724112
  6. 4724112
  7. 4724112
  8. 4724112
  9. 4724112
  10. 4724112
  11. 4724112
  12. 4724112
  13. 4724112
  14. 4724112
  15. 4724112
  16. 4724112
  17. 4724112
  18. 4724112
  19. 4724112
  20. 4724112
  21. 4724112
  22. 4724112
  23. 4724112
  24. 4724112
  25. 4724112
  26. 4724112
  27. 4724112
  28. 4724112
  29. 4724112
  30. 4724112
  31. 4724112
  32. 4724112
  33. 4724112
  34. 4724112
  35. 4724112
  36. 4724112
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,690KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4724112
  • Stock #: E27509
  • VIN: 2GKFLSEK4H6255667
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This unit WAS $22,995 and is NOW $21,995 on sale until March 31st, 2020. Limited Time Offer!


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E27509


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • 4G/LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2019 Kia Sedona LX
 49,099 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Titan SE...
 141,349 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST - 4...
 135,402 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message