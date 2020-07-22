2017 Honda Ridgeline

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers integrated storage Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy 4.25 Axle Ratio LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Grille w/Chrome Bar Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Audio Theft Deterrent Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access Regular Composite Box Style Battery w/Run Down Protection Pickup Cargo Box Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Power Rear Window w/Defroster Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drop-In Bed Liner Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Steering Wheel Controls GVWR: 2730 kgs Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.