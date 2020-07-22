Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

78,931 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
TOURING

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

78,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5639817
  • Stock #: 20P3233A
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F75HB501313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20P3233A
  • Mileage 78,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Honda Ridgeline Touring. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD HondaRidgeline Touring. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Honda Ridgeline Touring is sure to sell fast. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
integrated storage
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy
4.25 Axle Ratio
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Audio Theft Deterrent
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drop-In Bed Liner
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
GVWR: 2730 kgs
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

