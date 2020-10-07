Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Seating Premium cloth seating surfaces Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest 120 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 53 L Fuel Tank Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 3.06 Axle Ratio Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity in-glass AM/FM antenna and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

