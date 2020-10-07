Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 5942496
  2. 5942496
  3. 5942496
  4. 5942496
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5942496
  • Stock #: 20T4524B
  • VIN: 5NPD74LFXHH145453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Hyundai Elantra LE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Hyundai Elantra LE is a perfect addition to any home. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Elantra LE speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Steel spare wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
53 L Fuel Tank
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
3.06 Axle Ratio
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity in-glass AM/FM antenna and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 153,384 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S3 Sedan T...
 25,157 KM
$47,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Mira...
 44,446 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory