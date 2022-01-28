2017 Jeep Cherokee

Listing ID: 8165131

8165131 Stock #: VLP2315A

VLP2315A VIN: 1C4PJLCB4HD215086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.734 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Black rear bumper Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Spare Tire Mobility Kit Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Additional Features Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS GVWR: 2290 kgs (5050 lbs) Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Touch/Hands-Free 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

