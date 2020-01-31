Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude Edition

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4662882
  2. 4662882
  3. 4662882
  4. 4662882
  5. 4662882
  6. 4662882
  7. 4662882
  8. 4662882
  9. 4662882
  10. 4662882
  11. 4662882
  12. 4662882
  13. 4662882
  14. 4662882
  15. 4662882
  16. 4662882
  17. 4662882
  18. 4662882
  19. 4662882
  20. 4662882
  21. 4662882
  22. 4662882
  23. 4662882
  24. 4662882
  25. 4662882
  26. 4662882
  27. 4662882
  28. 4662882
  29. 4662882
  30. 4662882
  31. 4662882
  32. 4662882
  33. 4662882
  34. 4662882
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,573KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4662882
  • Stock #: F27296A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB3HD140328
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #F27296A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2017 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 35,573 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit 15...
 93,085 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic cou...
 155,546 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message