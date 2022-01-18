2017 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 3 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8151679

8151679 Stock #: W866222A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,365 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Tubular Side Steps BLACK Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Rear Passenger Assist Handles Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.