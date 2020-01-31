Menu
2017 Lexus NX 200t

Turbo - AWD, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio

2017 Lexus NX 200t

Turbo - AWD, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$36,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,906KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4673292
  • Stock #: M26873
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ7H2120459
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2017 NX Turbo features a 235-hp,1 2.0-liter turbocharged direct-injection gasoline engine, and iconic Lexus design, including an aggressive exterior with signature spindle grille, LED daytime running lights and18-inch wheels, Forward Collision Warning, In-Floor Storage, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Heated Leather Seats and Much More...

Stock # M26873

Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
  • analog clock
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • POWER TILT STEERING
  • Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • IN FLOOR STORAGE
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
  • 110V POWER OUT LET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

