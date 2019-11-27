Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GT - Sunroof Bluetooth Dual Sliding Doors

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GT - Sunroof Bluetooth Dual Sliding Doors

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale Price

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,340KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4380609
  • Stock #: X26757A
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL1H0193377
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

This unit WAS $17,995 and is NOW $15,999 on sale until December 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer!

USB Port, Heated Front Seats, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Reverse Park Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Dual Sliding Doors, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • **SUNROOF**

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

