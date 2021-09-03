2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 1 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7686607

7686607 Stock #: 22E2819B

22E2819B VIN: ML32F3FJ2HHF07395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,186 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Interior Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Fabric seating surfaces Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Seats w/Cloth Back Material Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Manual tilt steering column Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Bench Front Facing Rear Seat Driver visor vanity mirror 85 Amp Alternator 34.8 L Fuel Tank Tires: P165/65R14 AS Engine: 1.2L MIVEC DOHC 3-Cylinder Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4.05 axle ratio Wheels: 14 Steel w/Wheel Covers Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding & reclining) and 4-way front passenger seats Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio -inc: 140-watt 4 speakers and Bluetooth 2.0 hands-fee cellular phone interface w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.