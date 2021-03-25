2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

120 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Cell Phone Pre-Wiring

Electronic Transfer Case

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs)

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Valet Function

Wheels: 16 Alloy

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Automatic Equalizer

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Roof Rack Rails Only

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Auto Locking Hubs

Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

1 Skid Plate

Tires: P215/70R16 AS

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

3.36 Axle Ratio

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

60 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Engine: 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Contrast Stitching

Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Leather Gear Shifter Material

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim

Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents