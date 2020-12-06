2017 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration Safety Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Premium fabric seat trim Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Wheels: 16 Alloy Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Equalizer Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Tires: P215/70R16 AS Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC 6.026 Axle Ratio 63 L Fuel Tank Passenger Seat Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs) Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Chrome Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 140-watt 4 speakers Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio voice control USB input and steering wheel mounted audio controls Electronic CVT Transmission w/OD and Sequential Shift Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.