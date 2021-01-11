2017 Mitsubishi RVR

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Want more room? Want more style? This Mitsubishi RVR SE is the vehicle for you. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Mitsubishi RVR SE is a perfect addition to any home. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/01/11
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Electronic stability control (ESC)
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Premium fabric seat trim
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats