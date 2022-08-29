2017 Nissan Maxima

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 2 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9023515

9023515 Stock #: 21MU5271A

21MU5271A VIN: 1N4AA6AP0HC361731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,211 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Leather Appointed Seat Trim Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 68.1 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) 5.25 Axle Ratio 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Tires: P245/45R18 AS Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Safety FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Additional Features Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Wheels: 18 Machined Aluminum Alloy Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar support and manual thigh support extension and 4-way power front passenger's seat Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.