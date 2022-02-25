$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra
S
107,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8327898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr HB Auto S, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
