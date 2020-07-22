2017 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Electronic stability control (ESC) Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: remote engine start 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Passenger Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System GVWR: 2395 kgs (5280 lbs) Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

