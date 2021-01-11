2017 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2
Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Want more room? Want more style? This Nissan Rogue S is the vehicle for you. Once you see this Nissan, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Nissan Rogue's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan Rogue S speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Rogue S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/01/11
