$32,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-756-1515
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Nissan of Nanaimo
3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2
250-756-1515
$32,777
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9106387
- Stock #: 23R1366A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT2HC875128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Nissan of Nanaimo offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Nanaimo has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Rogue S doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Nissan marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. This 2017 Nissan Rogue has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Rogue S is the one! Nissan of Nanaimo is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Nanimo today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2022/9/1
Vehicle Features
