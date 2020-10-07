Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Garage door opener Tow Package Tow Hooks Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards tinted windows Box liner Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Sliding Window Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome Grille

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Heated Exterior Mirrors Satelitte Radio Power folding side mirrors hitch receiver 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) CENTER ARM REST REAR **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.