2017 RAM 1500

101,597 KM

Details

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
BIG HORN - 4X4, Leather Interior, Crew Cab

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

101,597KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6091227
  • Stock #: U28435
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM9HS871877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U28435
  • Mileage 101,597 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ram 1500 4X4 features a Leather Interior, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Folding Side Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Navigation, Satellite Radio, USB, Bluetooth, and much more...


Stock #U28435


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Tow Hooks
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Sliding Window
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Satelitte Radio
Power folding side mirrors
hitch receiver
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
**NAVIGATION**

