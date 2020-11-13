Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Seating Rear Folding Seat Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Vinyl rear seat ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Black rear step bumper Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs) Delayed Accessory Power Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Seats w/Vinyl Back Material 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17 x 7 Lightweight Steel Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat 1430# Maximum Payload Radio: 3.0 Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.