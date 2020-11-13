Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

70,074 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 6281373
  2. 6281373
  3. 6281373
  4. 6281373
  5. 6281373
  6. 6281373
  7. 6281373
  8. 6281373
Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

70,074KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6281373
  • Stock #: 20P0277A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG7HS653514

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Ram 1500. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ram 1500 ST. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ram 1500 ST is a perfect addition to any home. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Vinyl rear seat
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17 x 7 Lightweight Steel
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
1430# Maximum Payload
Radio: 3.0
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 52,993 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 21,382 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 107,972 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory