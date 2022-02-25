$35,900 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Carpet Floor Covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Steel Wheels WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC Pickup Box Lighting ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge

