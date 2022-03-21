$33,888 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 4 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8757734

8757734 Stock #: G259239A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 82,404 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Carpet Floor Covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Conventional Spare Tire PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyles...

