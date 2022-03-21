$33,888+ tax & licensing
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
82,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8757734
- Stock #: G259239A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 82,404 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Conventional Spare Tire
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyles...
