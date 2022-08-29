$31,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 1 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9119353

Stock #: U3412B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 190,187 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Power Sunroof Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Locking Lug Nuts Bright Bodyside Moulding Spray-in bedliner Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Application Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) Pickup Box Lighting PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Requires Subscription

