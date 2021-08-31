Menu
2017 RAM Cargo Van

34,416 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

2017 RAM Cargo Van

2017 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster BASE

2017 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster BASE

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7695505
  • Stock #: U3356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 34,416 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 High Roof 159" WB, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
220-Amp Alternator
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Auxiliary power connection
GREY CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: 225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" (STD)

Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

