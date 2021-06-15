Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Outback

108,101 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 7369856
  2. 7369856
  3. 7369856
  4. 7369856
  5. 7369856
  6. 7369856
  7. 7369856
  8. 7369856
  9. 7369856
  10. 7369856
  11. 7369856
  12. 7369856
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

108,101KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7369856
  • Stock #: 21P0384A
  • VIN: 4S4BSCLC3H3241471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited is a perfect addition to any home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/06/15

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Passenger Seat
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Rear Collision Warning
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
SPLASH GUARDS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather Seating Surfaces
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
4.111 Axle Ratio
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps
Tires: P225/60R18 100H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
GVWR: 2130 kgs (4695 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat high/med/low heat level settings and driver's seat memory settings (2)
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission lock-up torque converter paddle shifters manual mode transmission shift lock X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate t...
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed electronic throttle control and active valve control system
Wheels: 18 x 7 High-Relief Design -inc: Black and machined finish Aluminum alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 0 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 53,850 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee S...
 0 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory