2017 Toyota RAV4

48,563 KM

Details Description Features

LE

LE

Location

48,563KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7691062
  • Stock #: VLP2177A
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV6HW391127

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VLP2177A
  • Mileage 48,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This low mileage Toyota RAV4 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota RAV4 LE will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Streaming Audio
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Monotone Paint
SPLASH GUARDS
Fabric seat trim
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Distance Pacing
Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
3.815 Axle Ratio
899# Maximum Payload
Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode gate type shifter and transmission cooler
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1 Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating heavy duty battery starter alternator heater and stainless steel exhaust sy...
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft driver seat recline adjustment driver cushion height passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
GVWR: 2055 kgs (4525 lbs)

