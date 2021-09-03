2017 Toyota RAV4

Monotone Paint

SPLASH GUARDS

Fabric seat trim

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Distance Pacing

Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

3.815 Axle Ratio

899# Maximum Payload

Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode gate type shifter and transmission cooler

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1 Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and SIRI Eyes-Free

Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating heavy duty battery starter alternator heater and stainless steel exhaust sy...

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft driver seat recline adjustment driver cushion height passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline

Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off