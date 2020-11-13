2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Malibu LT is the one! The Chevrolet Malibu LT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Keyless Start
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
COMPASS DISPLAY
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Door locks rear child security
Assist handle front passenger
Seats front bucket
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Shift knob leather-wrapped
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
StabiliTrak stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Door locks power programmable
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Window power with driver Express-Up/Down
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Windows power with express-down on all
Trunk latch safety manual release
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Wireless Charging for devices
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Remote panic alarm
Trunk cargo anchors
Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Transmission 6-speed automatic
Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Engine control stop-start system
Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply...
Headlamps halogen
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Antenna body-colour
Tire compact spare T125/80R16
Tires P225/55R17 all-season blackwall
Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows
Temperature display outside
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable
Vent rear console
Air filter cabin
Seat adjuster 8-way power driver
Warning indicator front passenger safety belt
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Suspension rear 4-link independent
Fuelling system capless
Tool kit road emergency
Engine 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Brake rotors Duralife
Fuel door push open
Brake parking manual
Driver Information Centre colour display includes trip/fuel information vehicle information and vehicle messages
Audio system feature USB charging-only ports dual located in the rear of the centre console
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Armrest rear centre with cupholders
Lighting interior ambient instrument panel light pipe front doors pad and map pocket light pipe and door handle release on all doors
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Android ...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar s...
AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Wheels 17 (45.7 cm) aluminum
Air conditioning single-zone electronic
Convenience and Technology Package includes (BTV) remote vehicle starter system (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror (KI6) 120-volt power outlet (UDD) colour Driver information Centre (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio (USS) dual USB charging-only ports...
