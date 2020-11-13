2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Keyless Start

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger rear-window electric

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

COMPASS DISPLAY

Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Door locks rear child security

Assist handle front passenger

Seats front bucket

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt

Shift knob leather-wrapped

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

StabiliTrak stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Door locks power programmable

Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm

Window power with driver Express-Up/Down

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Windows power with express-down on all

Trunk latch safety manual release

Rear seat reminder

Teen Driver

Wireless Charging for devices

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Remote panic alarm

Trunk cargo anchors

Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual

Transmission 6-speed automatic

Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Engine control stop-start system

Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply...

Headlamps halogen

OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console

Antenna body-colour

Tire compact spare T125/80R16

Tires P225/55R17 all-season blackwall

Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows

Temperature display outside

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable

Vent rear console

Air filter cabin

Seat adjuster 8-way power driver

Warning indicator front passenger safety belt

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Suspension rear 4-link independent

Fuelling system capless

Tool kit road emergency

Engine 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)

Brake rotors Duralife

Fuel door push open

Brake parking manual

Driver Information Centre colour display includes trip/fuel information vehicle information and vehicle messages

Audio system feature USB charging-only ports dual located in the rear of the centre console

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Armrest rear centre with cupholders

Lighting interior ambient instrument panel light pipe front doors pad and map pocket light pipe and door handle release on all doors

Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Android ...

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar s...

AXLE 3.23 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

Wheels 17 (45.7 cm) aluminum

Air conditioning single-zone electronic