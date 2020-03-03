Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Turbo, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Turbo, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 4724103
  2. 4724103
  3. 4724103
  4. 4724103
  5. 4724103
  6. 4724103
  7. 4724103
  8. 4724103
  9. 4724103
  10. 4724103
  11. 4724103
  12. 4724103
  13. 4724103
  14. 4724103
  15. 4724103
  16. 4724103
  17. 4724103
  18. 4724103
  19. 4724103
  20. 4724103
  21. 4724103
  22. 4724103
  23. 4724103
  24. 4724103
  25. 4724103
  26. 4724103
  27. 4724103
  28. 4724103
  29. 4724103
  30. 4724103
  31. 4724103
  32. 4724103
  33. 4724103
  34. 4724103
  35. 4724103
  36. 4724103
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,676KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4724103
  • Stock #: V27423
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SB0J4112665
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Little Guy is Great on Gas and Lots of Fun to Drive!  Accident-Free, BC Only, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats, LCD Touchscreen, Satellite Radio, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Driver's Seat, Remote Start, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V27423


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Turbo
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • 4G/LTE WIFI
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2019 Kia Sedona LX
 49,099 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Titan SE...
 141,349 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST - 4...
 135,402 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Send A Message