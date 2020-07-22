2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Onstar Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Tow Package remote start Remote Keyless Entry Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Turbo Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Roof Spoiler Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage

