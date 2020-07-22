Menu
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

46,412 KM

Details Description Features

$15,450

+ tax & licensing
$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Heated Seats Moonroof Bluetooth

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Heated Seats Moonroof Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale Price

$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

46,412KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5687577
  Stock #: X27883
  VIN: 1G1JD6SB2J4126552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # X27883
  • Mileage 46,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Power Driver's Seat, Power Moonroof, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Bluetooth, OnStar, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Turbocharged Engine, Back-Up Camera, Satelite Radio, Remote Start, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #X27883


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tow Package
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Turbo
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
POWER MOONROOF
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Roof Spoiler
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

