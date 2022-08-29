2018 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 5 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9048385

9048385 Stock #: N349168C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 79,537 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Power Sunroof HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Granite Crystal Metallic TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD) Rear Collision Mitigation ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS WHEELS: 20" X 8" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM (STD) Requires Subscription

