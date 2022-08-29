Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

79,537 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

R/T

2018 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9048385
  • Stock #: N349168C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 79,537 KM

Vehicle Description

R/T AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Power Sunroof
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Woodgrove Chrysler

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

