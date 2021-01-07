2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Onstar Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Tow Package Remote Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards tinted windows Box liner Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Bench Seating

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Step Bumper Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest Hood struts USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Blind Spot Mirrors Locking Tailgate Trailer Brake Satelitte Radio hitch receiver LCD Touch Screen Tow/haul 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Auto Dim RV Mirror 4G/LTE WIFI

