Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

65,366 KM

Details Description Features

$37,736

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,736

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE ELEVATION-DOUBLE CAB 5.3L V8 STANDARD BOX - 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE ELEVATION-DOUBLE CAB 5.3L V8 STANDARD BOX - 4X4

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 6474556
  2. 6474556
  3. 6474556
  4. 6474556
  5. 6474556
  6. 6474556
  7. 6474556
  8. 6474556
  9. 6474556
  10. 6474556
  11. 6474556
  12. 6474556
  13. 6474556
  14. 6474556
  15. 6474556
  16. 6474556
  17. 6474556
  18. 6474556
  19. 6474556
  20. 6474556
  21. 6474556
  22. 6474556
  23. 6474556
  24. 6474556
  25. 6474556
  26. 6474556
  27. 6474556
  28. 6474556
  29. 6474556
  30. 6474556
  31. 6474556
  32. 6474556
  33. 6474556
Contact Seller
Sale

$37,736

+ taxes & licensing

65,366KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474556
  • Stock #: D28560
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC7JZ367589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 65,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, 4X4, Tow Package, Hitch Receiver, Locking Tailgate, Step Bumper, Box Liner, Tow Hooks, Running Boards, Tow/Haul, Trailer Brake, Alloy Wheels, LCD Touch Screen, Satelitte Radio and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #D28560


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tow Package
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Bench Seating
BACK UP CAMERA
Step Bumper
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Blind Spot Mirrors
Locking Tailgate
Trailer Brake
Satelitte Radio
hitch receiver
LCD Touch Screen
Tow/haul
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Auto Dim RV Mirror
4G/LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i
 1,266 KM
$44,613 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 17,885 KM
$38,137 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 22,799 KM
$28,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory