Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

50,226 KM

Details Description Features

$28,733

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,733

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport LUXURY-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport LUXURY-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

  1. 5769879
  2. 5769879
  3. 5769879
  4. 5769879
  5. 5769879
  6. 5769879
  7. 5769879
  8. 5769879
  9. 5769879
  10. 5769879
  11. 5769879
  12. 5769879
  13. 5769879
  14. 5769879
  15. 5769879
  16. 5769879
  17. 5769879
  18. 5769879
  19. 5769879
  20. 5769879
  21. 5769879
  22. 5769879
  23. 5769879
  24. 5769879
  25. 5769879
  26. 5769879
  27. 5769879
  28. 5769879
  29. 5769879
  30. 5769879
  31. 5769879
  32. 5769879
  33. 5769879
  34. 5769879
  35. 5769879
  36. 5769879
  37. 5769879
  38. 5769879
Contact Seller

$28,733

+ taxes & licensing

50,226KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5769879
  • Stock #: P28047
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB6JH090823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, AWD, Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Memory Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, USB Port, Auxiliary Input and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28047


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 35,007 KM
$26,488 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Con...
 89,762 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 18,754 KM
$33,974 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

Call Dealer

250-729-XXXX

(click to show)

250-729-7991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory