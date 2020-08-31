2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Hill Descent Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Garage door opener Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Sport Mode Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest Hood struts USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Power Panoramic Moonroof Blind Spot Detection LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror Lumbar Support Drivers Seat **NAVIGATION**

