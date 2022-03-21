$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
87,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8739725
- Stock #: C839451B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II 3.517 Axle Ratio
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
