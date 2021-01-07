Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

100,002 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

100,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6388595
  • Stock #: P1915B
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB8JT150285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The look is unmistakably Jeep, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Jeep Compass Trailhawk will definitely turn heads.

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Cornering Lights
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Wireless phone connectivity
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Roof
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Smart Device Integration
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Off-Road Suspension
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
51 L Fuel Tank
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Streaming Audio
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display
926# Maximum Payload
Leather-Faced Seats w/Ombre Mesh Cloth
4 Skid Plates
4.334 Final Drive Ratio
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black Alum w/Polished Pockets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
UltraFloor Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

