2018 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Cornering Lights Leather-wrapped steering wheel Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Wireless phone connectivity Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Electric Power-Assist Steering Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Roof 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Smart Device Integration Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Off-Road Suspension Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 51 L Fuel Tank Illuminated Front Cupholder Streaming Audio Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display 926# Maximum Payload Leather-Faced Seats w/Ombre Mesh Cloth 4 Skid Plates 4.334 Final Drive Ratio Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black Alum w/Polished Pockets 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks UltraFloor Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat

