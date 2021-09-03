2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7749327

7749327 Stock #: P2184

P2184 VIN: 1C4RJFCT4JC140646

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,002 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Outside temp gauge Carpet Floor Trim Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Smart Device Remote Engine Start FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Media / Nav / Comm 10 Speakers Additional Features 180 Amp Alternator graphic equalizer Stainless steel exhaust Bright dual exhaust tips Rain-sensing windshield wipers GVWR: 2948 kgs (6500 lbs) Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 506w Regular Amplifier Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Class IV Hitch Receiver 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Illuminated Front Cupholder Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Body-Coloured Fender Flares 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Black Front Windshield Trim TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension 93.1 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Active Noise Control System Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Air Springs Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Wheels: 20 x 8 Granite Crystal Aluminum 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback 1280# Maximum Payload Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Audio Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

