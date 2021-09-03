2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude II that you won't find in your average vehicle. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Outside temp gauge
Carpet Floor Trim
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Normal Duty Suspension
10 Speakers
180 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Stainless steel exhaust
Bright dual exhaust tips
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
GVWR: 2948 kgs (6500 lbs)
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster