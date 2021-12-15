2018 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 2 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8032036

8032036 Stock #: VLP2277A

VLP2277A VIN: 3KPFL4A70JE264574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,295 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Spare Tire Mobility Kit Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: low rolling resistance Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Wheels: 15 Steel w/Cover Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Satellite Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports Bluetooth wireless technology voice activation and 4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.