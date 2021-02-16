Menu
2018 Kia Soul

91,986 KM

$15,898

+ tax & licensing
$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

LX

2018 Kia Soul

LX

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

91,986KM
Used
  • Stock #: 20R9953A
  • VIN: KNDJN2A20J7512867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The look is unmistakably Kia, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Kia Soul LX will definitely turn heads. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Soul LX is sure to sell fast. The Kia Soul LX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Black rear bumper
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system
3.96 Axle Ratio
54 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI I4
Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: tire mobility kit
Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Cover
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Panic Button
Power 1st Row Windows
Cloth Seat Trim -inc: black stitching
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

