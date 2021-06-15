Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

55,701 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7360046
  • Stock #: P0570
  • VIN: 3MZBN1M39JM173791

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Mazda Mazda3 Sport GT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mazda Mazda3 Sport GT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/06/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
50 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
3.85 Axle Ratio
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Passenger Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-MT Manual
52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor
Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Wheels: 18 Silver Finish Alloy
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7 colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT HMI commander switch navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory) Bluetooth steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls 2 USB inputs and auxi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

