2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

100 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

50 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

3.85 Axle Ratio

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4

Passenger Seat

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-MT Manual

52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor

Premium Grade Cloth Upholstery

Tires: 215/45R18 AS

Wheels: 18 Silver Finish Alloy

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat