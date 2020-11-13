2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Premium fabric seat trim Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Wheels: 18 Alloy Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/55R18 AS Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 59.8 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat 6.386 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L DOHC Turbo Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode -inc: Sportronic and paddle shifters 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake GVWR: 2100 kgs (4630 lbs) Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

