2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

52,823 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,823KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6689858
  • Stock #: 20E5370A
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA1JZ611012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. At home in the country and in the city, this 2018 4WD Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. The Eclipse Cross SE is well maintained and has just 41,136km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Premium fabric seat trim
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
59.8 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat
6.386 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L DOHC Turbo
Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode -inc: Sportronic and paddle shifters
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
GVWR: 2100 kgs (4630 lbs)
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

