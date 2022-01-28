2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 6 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8256344

8256344 Stock #: 20R5197C

20R5197C VIN: JA4AT4AA9JZ617950

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20R5197C

Mileage 49,677 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/55R18 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection 59.8 L Fuel Tank 6.386 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Premium fabric seat trim Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Wheels: 18 Alloy Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat Engine: 1.5L DOHC Turbo Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode -inc: Sportronic and paddle shifters 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake GVWR: 2100 kgs (4630 lbs) Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.