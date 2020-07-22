2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Wheels: 15 Alloy Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Analog Display Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Driver visor vanity mirror 85 Amp Alternator 35 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECO mode indicator Passenger Seat 3.76 Axle Ratio Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Engine: 1.2L DOHC MIVEC 3-Cylinder Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Tires: P175/55R15 AS Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: integrated driver's seat armrest 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Auto Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack Premium Fabric Seating Surfaces -inc: contrast stitching Radio: 6.5 Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay USB input and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.