Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

66,036 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

G4 ES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

G4 ES

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 6137418
  2. 6137418
  3. 6137418
  4. 6137418
  5. 6137418
  6. 6137418
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

66,036KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6137418
  • Stock #: 20P3073B
  • VIN: ML32F3FJ7JHF13098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20P3073B
  • Mileage 66,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fabric seating surfaces
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver visor vanity mirror
85 Amp Alternator
Tires: P165/65R14 AS
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding and reclining) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
35 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4.05 axle ratio
Wheels: 14 Steel w/Wheel Covers
Passenger Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage
Engine: 1.2L DOHC MIVEC 3-Cylinder
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack
Radio: 6.5 Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface USB input (relocated to front of centre console) and steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2017 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 66,551 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 29,449 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 32,014 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory