2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Fabric seating surfaces Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Analog Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Manual Rear Windows 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Driver visor vanity mirror 85 Amp Alternator Tires: P165/65R14 AS Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding and reclining) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat 35 L Fuel Tank Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4.05 axle ratio Wheels: 14 Steel w/Wheel Covers Passenger Seat Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Engine: 1.2L DOHC MIVEC 3-Cylinder Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls Urethane Gear Shifter Material Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Radio: 140W AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers USB input and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface

