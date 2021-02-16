Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

25,450 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

GT

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

25,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6851960
  • Stock #: P2012A
  • VIN: ML32A5HJ7JH002267

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,450 KM

Vehicle Description

The Mirage GT is well maintained and has just 15,607km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mitsubishi Mirage GT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mitsubishi Mirage GT is sure to sell fast.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Wheels: 15 Alloy
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver visor vanity mirror
85 Amp Alternator
35 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECO mode indicator
Passenger Seat
3.76 Axle Ratio
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 1.2L DOHC MIVEC 3-Cylinder
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Tires: P175/55R15 AS
Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: integrated driver's seat armrest 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Auto Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack
Premium Fabric Seating Surfaces -inc: contrast stitching
Radio: 6.5 Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay USB input and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

