2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT- 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT- 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

Sale Price

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,049KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4623321
  • Stock #: V26507
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX6JJ600234
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Power Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, Fun Enhancing Paddle Shifters, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Keyless Ignition, Convenient 3RD Row Seating, Keyless Entry, ECO Mode, Alloy Wheels, Forward Collision Warning and much more...

Stock # V26507

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See dealer for details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Paddle Shifters
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Eco Mode
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

