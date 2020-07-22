Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

17,216 KM

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE Touring

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE Touring

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

17,216KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5622174
  • Stock #: 20P4673A
  • VIN: JA4J24A51JZ619858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20P4673A
  • Mileage 17,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this MitsubishiOutlander PHEV SE, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Wheels: 18 Alloy
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
43 L Fuel Tank
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
1 Skid Plate
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions
TBD Axle Ratio
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Engine: 2.0L DOHC L4 MIVEC Turbo/Intercooled
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
GVWR: 2370 kgs (5225 lbs.)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Artificial Leather Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

